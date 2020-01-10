Third-alarm fire destroys roof of popular Chinese food restaurant in Long Island City

Photo via Twitter/@FDNY

A popular Long Island City eatery will be closed until further notice after a fire broke out inside on Thursday afternoon.

At around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 9, FDNY responded to a call of a third-alarm fire at the neighborhood’s Xi’an Famous Foods branch, located at 26-19 Jackson Ave. The fire was brought under control about an hour later.

The FDNY stated that five people (one civilian, four fire fighters) suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Xi’an Famous Foods put out a statement on Twitter saying that the roof was destroyed as a result and that the fire did not originate in the kitchen. The store will remain closed until further notice.

