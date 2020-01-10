Third-alarm fire destroys roof of popular Chinese food restaurant in Long Island City

A popular Long Island City eatery will be closed until further notice after a fire broke out inside on Thursday afternoon.
At around 1:20 p.m. on Jan. 9, FDNY responded to a call of a third-alarm fire at the neighborhood’s Xi’an Famous Foods branch, located at 26-19 Jackson Ave. The fire was brought under control about an hour later.
The FDNY stated that five people (one civilian, four fire fighters) suffered minor injuries as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is being investigated.
There is one non-life-threatening injury to a civilian reported on scene of today’s 3-alarm fire, 26-19 Jackson Avenue in Queens. The fire has been placed under control and the cause of the fire is under investigation by FDNY Fire Marshals. pic.twitter.com/EVj3U0DLnM
Xi’an Famous Foods put out a statement on Twitter saying that the roof was destroyed as a result and that the fire did not originate in the kitchen. The store will remain closed until further notice.
Yes, LIC location’s roof was destroyed by fire today. We are sorry for the discomfort and disturbance caused by this. We thank the @FDNY @NYPDnews for their response and their professionalism in investigating. At this time, can only confirm fire did not originate from our kitchen
