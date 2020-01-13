Flushing congresswoman launches emergency drive to bring supplies to Puerto Rico

Following devastating earthquakes that have rocked the island of Puerto Rico, Congresswoman Grace Meng is launching an emergency supply drive to assist people recovering from the aftermath that has resulted in $110 million in damages.

Meng is collecting basic necessities to send to Puerto Rico such as water, first aid kits, flashlights, non-perishable foods, batteries, baby formula, diapers and feminine hygiene products.

Supplies can be dropped off from Jan. 15 to Feb. 5 at 40-13 159h St., Suite C, in Flushing. Hours for drop-off are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“Our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico have been devastated by the earthquakes that have hit the island, and my heart aches for all who have been impacted,” Meng said. “Even more heartbreaking is that these earthquakes have struck as many residents who continue to recover from Hurricane Maria. We must continue to help do that and I stand with the people of Puerto Rico at this difficult time.”

According to reports, the island was struck by a 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Jan. 7 followed by a 5.9 seismic aftershock on Jan. 11 at 9 a.m. local time. It has caused further damage, mainly in areas around the southern coast, where hundreds of homes and schools have collapsed from the first earthquake.

Puerto Rico Gov. Wanda Vasquez has signed a request for a “major disaster declaration” that requires approval from the White House, a move that would release more resources for the power grid, building inspectors and individual assistance.

The island is still waiting on more than $18 billion in federal funding after Hurricane Maria devastated much of the island in 2017.