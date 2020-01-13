Glendale community installs ‘Jack Zwerenz Way’ in honor of devoted civic leader

Councilman Robert Holden joined the Glendale Property Owners Association and the 104th Precinct Civilian Observation Patrol (G-COP) at a street co-naming ceremony for longtime civic volunteer John “Jack” Zwerenz on Saturday, Jan. 11.

From now on, the intersection of 82nd Avenue and Myrtle Avenue will be known as “Jack Zwerenz Way.”

“Jack Zwerenz was a mainstay in the community and gave a great deal of his adult life to preserving the quality of life in Glendale,” said Holden. “His life truly made a difference, and it is my distinct pleasure to honor Jack’s legacy by ensuring his name has a permanent place on Myrtle Avenue.”

A native of Glendale, Zwerenz volunteered on various community projects over the past 30 years. Zwerenz was a member of the Glendale Property Owners Association, where he eventually became the Sergeant of Arms.



In the 1980s, Zwerenz led the property owners association fight to stop the MTA from electrifying the Montauk railroad line that runs through Glendale. He was also a co-founder of G-COP, which has since become one of the largest civilian patrols in the whole city.

He was the husband of Carol Zwerenz, and father of Jeannie DeVarso and John Lars, who spoke at the street renaming. He died in March.