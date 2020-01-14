Imposter poses as cop, robs man in Ridgewood: NYPD

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who allegedly pretended to be a police officer in order to rob someone in Ridgewood last month.

On Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, around 2:30 p.m., in front of 1044 Wyckoff Ave., the unidentified man approached a 65-year-old man and displayed a badge, claiming he was a police officer, according to the NYPD. He demanded the senior turn over his ID and money.

The victim complied and gave the imposter $410 and his ID, according to authorities. The fake police officer then entered a green van, gave the 65-year-old man $10, threw the ID to the ground and drove off, police said.

The man is described as being approximately 35 years old and about 5 feet 5 inches tall. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored sweater, dark-colored pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.