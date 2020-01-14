Man goes on punching spree down Steinway Street in Astoria: NYPD

The NYPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who went on a menacing punching rampage through Astoria this weekend.

The punching spree began around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, when the unidentified man approached a 50-year-old woman walking in front of 31-21 Steinway St. with her 9-year-old daughter, according to the NYPD. The man punched the woman in the face and ran off, heading north on Steinway, cops say. The woman traveled to a medical facility by private means with a bloody and swollen face.

About five minutes later, around 5:20 p.m., the man entered Yogi Lala Jewelers, located at 30-07 Steinway St., displayed a knife, and threatened several customers at the entranceway, according to the police. He then pushed and attempted to punch a 61-year-old victim. The man then fled north on Steinway again. There were no injuries reported at the second location.

In his final act of terror, the man approached a 45-year-old woman walking in front of 28-33 Steinway St., around 6 p.m. The man punched the woman in the face and fled on foot southbound to 30th Avenue. The woman reported having pain and redness in her face as a result of the attack.

The NYPD obtained surveillance video that shows the man approaching Yogi Lala Jewelers.

The investigation into the incidents is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.