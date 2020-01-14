Man on a bicycle sought for ‘random, unprovoked attack’ in Woodside that left a woman injured

Police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection with the assault of a 44-year-old woman in Woodside on Saturday.

Authorities say that the woman was walking in front of 40-33 68th St. at approximately 11:20 a.m. on Jan. 11 when a man on a bike approached and struck her in the face with a hard object in what is described as a “random, unprovoked attack.” The suspect — who is described as between 20 and 30 years old and was last seen wearing a dark jacket and gray pants — fled the scene southbound on 68th Street.

The woman suffered a laceration to her mouth that caused bleeding. EMS arrived at the scene and transported her to a nearby hospital.

Police released on Monday night surveillance video and photos taken from the vicinity of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.