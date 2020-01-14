Queens man charged with manslaughter in connection with death of 71-year-old man in Corona

Police arrested a Queens man and charged him with manslaughter in connection with the death of a 71-year-old man in Corona.

On Sunday, Jan. 12, police responded to the call of an unconscious male at 32-42 102nd St. just after 2:30 p.m. Upon arriving at the scene, officers discovered Edgar Mocayo lying unconscious on the pavement with trauma to his head.

EMS transported Moncayo to NYC Health & Hospitals/Elmhurst in critical condition. Moncayo died of his injuries on Jan. 13, according to authorities.

An investigation led to the arrest of 22-year-old Queens resident Alex Garces, who was charged Monday with two counts of manslaughter.