Get ready for a Stanley Kubrick explosion — films, expo, lectures, etc. — in Queens

Stanley Kubrick loved cinema.

When not directing such Hollywood hits as “The Shining,” “A Clockwork Orange” and “Eyes Wide Shut,” the obsessive researcher was watching everything from sci-fi thrillers to Westerns to documentaries to Avant-Garde shorts while looking for artistic, technical, and narrative inspiration.

So what better way to celebrate the Oscar winner than with film?

Over the next six months, the Museum of the Moving Image (MoMI) will present a Kubrick explosion that explores the Bronx native’s creative process and his masterpiece, “2001: A Space Odyssey,” with screenings, an exhibition, talks, workshops, tours, live events and even autograph sessions.

The Exhibition

Envisioning 2001: Stanley Kubrick’s Space Odyssey will be in the Changing Exhibitions Gallery from this Saturday, Jan. 18, until Sunday, July 19. The multi-room display features concept sketches, costumes, storyboards, contact sheets, test films and photographs related to the groundbreaking 1968 picture. Artifacts are from international collections, the University of the Arts London’s Stanley Kubrick Archive and MoMI’s permanent collection.

Those who want a head start can attend an opening reception this Friday, Jan. 17, during which Dan Richter, who played the man-ape Moonwatcher in the opening sequence, will offer a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m. Then MoMI Director of Curatorial Affairs Barbara Miller will lead a discussion with Richter, Keir Atwood Dullea, who played astronaut David Bowman, and Kubrick’s stepdaughter Katharina Kubrick, who had parts in “Eyes Wide Shut” and “The Shining.” The reception will end with a screening of the subject movie in 70mm format which offers brighter, more vivid images and a richer sound than the standard 35-mm version.

Dullea and Richter will also sign autographs and sell merchandise at MoMI on Jan. 17 at 4:30 p.m. and again on Jan. 18 at 3 p.m.

The Inspiration

That’s just the beginning. MoMI will present Influencing the Odyssey: Films that Inspired Stanley Kubrick from Jan. 17 to Feb. 2. Kubrick and his “2001” collaborator, writer Arthur C. Clarke, reportedly got ideas from these movies.

Here’s the schedule:

“The Earrings of Madame De… (1953)” on Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 19 at 4:30 p.m. German-born Max Ophüls, who was Kubrick’s favorite filmmaker, directed this love triangle story that revolves around earrings sold by an aristocratic woman who had received them from her husband.

Documentary and Avant-Garde shorts on Jan. 18 at 3:30 p.m. and Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.

“How the West Was Won (1962)” on Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 19 at 1 p.m. James Stewart, Gregory Peck, John Wayne, Henry Fonda, and even Spencer Tracy appear in this triptych about the settling of the American West.

“The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951)” on Jan. 25 at 3:30 p.m. and Feb. 1 at 5 p.m. An alien visitor to Earth makes an impassioned plea to world leaders to stop nuclear warfare.

“Forbidden Planet (1956)” on Jan. 26 at 2 p.m. and Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. Leslie Nielsen is Commander J.J. Adams, sent with his crew to investigate the silence from a planet inhabited by scientists. He discovers that only two have survived a monster that roams the planet. One of them carries a deadly secret.

“Wild Strawberries (1957)” on Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. In Swedish with English subtitles, this Ingmar Bergman piece follows an aging professor who revisits his past via memories and dream sequences.

“The Virgin Spring (1960)” on Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. This Bergman film is about a father seeking revenge for the rape and murder of his daughter.

“Metropolis (1927)” on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. Restored in 2010 to its full length after 25 minutes of previously lost footage was rediscovered in Argentina, this futuristic tale takes place in a divided city. The wealthy live in towering, luxurious skyscrapers, while slaves toil below ground.

“Ikarie XB-1” on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 2 at 7 p.m. In Czech with English subtitles, this depiction of a 22nd century voyage beyond the solar system takes place on a spaceship intended to be a model of socialist civilization.

The Bread and Butter

What would a “2001” retrospective be without “2001”?

MoMI will show the film every Saturday at noon from Jan. 18 to July 18. (There’s an extra session on Monday, Jan. 20, at noon and no showing on Saturday, March 14.)

Plus, the schedule isn’t confirmed yet, but the museum plans to present monthly “2001” screenings accompanied by conversations with special guests.

The Big Screen

See It Big! is a periodic MoMI program that offers popular films on a large screen with surround sound. Each See It Big! has a theme, such as action, horror or musicals, and the next one is dedicated to Outer Space. Documentaries, sci-fi spectaculars, and campy satires that depict outer space will show from Feb. 7 to April 19.

Here’s the schedule.

“Ad Astra (2019)” on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 8 at 3 p.m. Brad Pitt is Major Roy McBride, who is summoned to Neptune by U.S. Space Command to find his long-missing father, who might be responsible for dangerous power surges that threaten life on Earth.

“Solaris (1972)” on Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. and Feb. 15 at 5:30 p.m. In Russian and German with English subtitles, this movie offers a take on a future world of interstellar travel.

“Barbarella (1968)” on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. and Feb. 16 at 5 p.m. Jane Fonda is a beautiful, kinky “cosmic queen” in the year 40,000.

“Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979)” on Feb. 16 at 2 p.m. and March 8 at 3 p.m. William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy, and other television show regulars star in this first feature film in the Star Trek franchise.

“Space Is the Place (1974)” on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. Afrofuturism jazz star Sun Ra spends a half-century on a mission to enlighten the world with his music and save his race from social injustice by starting an all-black colony in the sky.

“Aelita, Queen of Mars (1924)” on Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. and Feb. 23 at 4:30 p.m. In this Soviet flick, a young man builds a spaceship to find the woman of his dreams and lead a socialist uprising against Martian Elders.

“Flash Gordon (1980)” on Feb. 22 at 6 p.m. and Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. A high kitsch adaptation of Alex Raymond’s comic strip.

“Alien (1979)” on Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 29 at 5 p.m. As her crewmates get killed, Sigourney Weaver battles a nasty foreign agent on a mining ship.

“Dark Star (1974)” on Feb. 29 at 3 p.m. and March 1 at 6:30 p.m. Astronauts travel the cosmos to destroy planets that impede future space colonization.

“Gravity (2013)” on March 1 at 8 p.m. and March 8 at 6:30 p.m. Sandra Bullock plays an astronaut who struggles to survive after a technical malfunction leaves her stranded in space.

“Wall-E (2008)” on March 21 at 3 p.m., March 22 at noon, and March 29 at 5 p.m. Wall-E is a Pixar animated character on a patch of uninhabitable Earth. The lonely little robot’s routine is disrupted by a sleek new model.

“Spaceballs (1987)” on March 27 at 8 p.m. and March 28 at 3 p.m. This Mel Brooks parody pokes fun at Star Wars.

“The Right Stuff (1983)” on April 4 at 6 p.m. and April 10 at 7 p.m. Dennis Quaid stars in this adaptation of Tom Wolfe’s bestseller about the selection and lift-off of NASA’s first astronauts, known as the Mercury Seven.

“For All Mankind (1989)” on April 11 at 3 p.m. and April 18 at 3 p.m. Al Reinert’s documentary tells the story of 24 astronauts who traveled to the moon exclusively through 16mm images they captured and accompanied by their own words and voices.

“Apollo 11 (2019)” on April 11 at 5 p.m. and April 19 at 1 p.m. This documentary is a minute-to-minute chronicle of the 1969 Apollo 11 landing.

“Interstellar (2014)” on April 12 at 6:30 p.m. and April 19 at 3 p.m. Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Michael Caine star in this Sci-Fi epic set in a near future. Environmental problems have rendered the Earth uninhabitable, and scientists are planning to transport the population to a new planet via a wormhole.

The Science

Not done yet. There’s also the ongoing Science on Screen: Outer Space Speculators series. Kubrick sought advice from artificial intelligence pioneer Marvin Minsky before creating his robot, HAL 9000, but he wasn’t alone. Other directors consulted with scientists about what the future would look like, too. This series presents films from as early as 1925 that offer speculative visions of outer space based on the day’s scientific research. Each screening includes a presentation by a scientific researcher.

Here’s the confirmed schedule. More events might be planned.

“Contact (1987)” on Feb. 8 at 6 p.m. Jodie Foster is a radio astronomer who scans outer space for signals of intelligent life. Beforehand, astronomer Lisa Kaltenegger, Director of the Carl Sagan Institute at Cornell University, speaks about her research exploring new worlds.

“Woman in the Moon (1927)” on March 7 at 6 p.m. Director Fritz Lang’s last silent film is based on a novel by his wife and frequent collaborator Thea von Harbou. It’s a space adventure that follows a group intent on journeying to the moon in search of gold. Beforehand, astronomer and data scientist Jana Grcevich, an adjunct professor with the Cooper Union School of Art and the American Museum of Natural History, speaks about how the film’s theme of space travel resonates today.

“High Life (2018)” on April 11 at 7 p.m. Robert Pattinson is a convicted felon who’s cast into outer space on a hopeless government mission with fellow death row prisoners. Beforehand, geneticist Christopher Mason, an Associate Professor of Physiology and Biophysics at Weill Cornell Medicine, speaks about his research into how long-term space travel changes the body.

Museum of the Moving Image is located at 36-01 35th Ave. in Astoria’s Kaufman Arts District.