Queens-born actress Awkwafina will voice 7 train announcements for a week before her new show premieres

Queens’ own Awkwafina is spicing up commuters’ trips by voicing subway announcements on the 7 line.

Starting on Jan. 16, straphangers are hearing the voice of Nora Lum, known publicly as Awkwafina, on 7 trains running between Flushing-Main Street and 34th Street-Hudson Yards for the next week. The addition of Awkwafina’s messages is to promote her new show, “Awkwafina is Nora from Queens,” which is set to premiere on Jan. 22 at 10:30 p.m. on Comedy Central, who partnered with the MTA for the promotion.

The pre-recorded messages feature entertaining jabs at each station spot in addition to the traditional station arrival information.

“What better way to celebrate the premiere of “Awkwafina is Nora From Queens” on Comedy Central, than having Nora herself voice the train that runs through the heart of Queens. We’re thrilled to have such collaborative partners in Awkwafina and the MTA to help bring this fun and unique concept to New York City commuters,” said Josh Line, Executive Vice President, Marketing, Creative and Digital for Comedy Central.

“Awkwafina is Nora from Queens” is a half-hour scripted comedy inspired by Awkwafina’s real life growing up in Queens. Nora Lin (played by Awkwafina) navigates life and young adulthood in Queens while living with her dad (BD Wong), grandmother (Lori Tan Chinn) and her cousin (Bowen Yang).

It’s not immediately clear how much Comedy Central paid for the promotion, but the MTA confirmed that they are open to more sponsorship opportunities going forward.

“New York City Transit is excited to be piloting celebrity train announcements with Comedy Central and Awkwafina,” said Sarah Meyer, Chief Customer Officer at MTA New York City Transit. “We are exploring new and different ways to generate much needed revenue, while also surprising and delighting customers. Our focus will always be to run the trains safely and on time, and if a well-known voice can bring attention to in-car messaging, we are all for it.”