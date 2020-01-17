Asian American organizations to host Queens borough president forum in Flushing

Asian American organizations announced they will host a Queens Borough President Candidate Forum on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at the Glow Community Center at One Flushing, located at 133-29 41st Ave.

The event is sponsored by Asian Americans for Equality (AAFE) and APA VOICE, a coalition of 20 nonprofit groups dedicated to voter education and engagement.

The candidates in attendance will include Councilmen Jimmy Van Bramer, Costa Constantinides and Donovan Richards, former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, Daniel Maio, Anthony Miranda, former Assistant District Attorney James Quinn, and Dao Yin.

An invitation has been extended to Everly Brown, who submitted petition signatures this week to the New York City Board of Elections.

The forum will present an opportunity for Asian Americans in Queens to engage with the candidates directly on critical issues in their communities, including affordable housing, transportation, immigrant rights, public safety, job creation and small business development, according to the organizers.

Asian Americans make up 26.8 percent of the borough of Queens. They are now the majority group three of Queens’ 14 community districts. Community District 7, centered in Flushing, contains the largest Asian population, followed by District 11 around Bayside and then District 8 around the Briarwood area.

The forum, which is scheduled to run from 6 to 9 p.m., will be moderated by freelance investigative reporter Ti-Hua Chang. Questions will be asked by representatives from APA VOICE organizations, as well as the audience. Simultaneous translation will be provided in Mandarin, Korean and Bengali.

Members of the public may sign up for this free event at: QueensBPForum.eventbrite.com.