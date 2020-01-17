Cardozo High School students demonstrate high-tech robotic creations in Bayside

Robotics students from Benjamin N. Cardozo High School showed off their impressive creations at their school in Bayside on Thursday.

The robotics team, #5599 The Sentinels, offered a demonstration of its robotic masterpieces — Voltron and Hal5700 — as the squad prepares to compete against other high school teams around the globe. The team is vying for a spot in the championships, which will be held in Detroit and Houston later this year.

Meanwhile, the Subraj Foundation — a philanthropic Queens-based organization — donated $10,000 to the program in an effort to help it grow.