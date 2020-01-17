Cardozo High School students demonstrate high-tech robotic creations in Bayside

Photos by Dean Moses

Robotics students from Benjamin N. Cardozo High School showed off their impressive creations at their school in Bayside on Thursday.

The robotics team, #5599 The Sentinels, offered a demonstration of its robotic masterpieces — Voltron and Hal5700 — as the squad prepares to compete against other high school teams around the globe. The team is vying for a spot in the championships, which will be held in Detroit and Houston later this year.

Meanwhile, the Subraj Foundation — a philanthropic Queens-based organization — donated $10,000 to the program in an effort to help it grow.

