Cops searching for crook who stole $300 from an AT&T store in Ridgewood

Police are searching for a suspect who stole $300 in cash from an AT&T store in Ridgewood on Monday.

The unidentified individual attempted to remove two cellphones that were on display in the store, located at 56-43 Myrtle Ave., around 11:15 a.m. on Jan. 13, according to authorities. After failing to obtain the cellphones, the crook removed $300 from the register before fleeing the store in an unknown direction, police said.

One employee was in the store at the time of the incident, but was not injured, according to authorities.

Police released a surveillance video and a photo of the suspect on Jan. 16.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.