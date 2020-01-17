JFK Airport Terminal 4 to celebrate Lunar New Year on Tuesday

Celebrate Lunar New Year — also known as the Chinese New Year — on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at John F. Kennedy International Airport.

JFKIAT, the operator of Terminal 4 at JFK, will celebrate Lunar New Year with an event in the terminal Retail Lounge at 8 p.m. Terminal 4 will be decorated in red lanterns and cherry blossom trees. There will be lion dances and red envelopes gifted to passengers flying with China Southern, China Airlines, Xiamen Airlines, Hainan Airlines, Singapore Airlines, and Asiana Airlines.

Lunar New Year is the observance of the start of a new year in a lunar or lunisolar calendar. It’s a celebration held in China and worldwide by people of Chinese heritage, usually falling in late January or early February.

This year looks to be a year full of growth and accomplishments as the Rat is considered inquisitive, shrewd, and resourceful in the Chinese zodiac. It is also the first in the rotation of the 12 zodiac signs signifying a year of renewal.

Celebrations will be held throughout Queens ringing in the Year of the Rat with arts and crafts, musical performances, and other cross-cultural activities followed by the Lunar New Year Parade on Sunday, Jan. 25, in Flushing.