Top fencing academy opens new Forest Hills location near Austin Street

Forest Hills is the new home of one of New York’s premier fencing schools.

Sheridan Fencing Academy opened its latest location just a block from Austin Street, the neighborhoods main commercial corridor, at 106-06 Queens Blvd.

The 2,000 square-foot facility is run by head coach Mihail Etropolski and operated out of the Forest Hills Jewish Center. Etropolski has been coaching fencing for more than a decade, working with beginners to national finalists.

As a competitor, he represented the United States at numerous World Cups and at the 2010 Pan American Championships. Etropolski is also part of an impressive fencing legacy: his father is the 1983 World Champion and his uncle, the 1985 silver medalist.

“At Sheridan Fencing Academy, our mission is to provide students with world class coaching in a fun environment,” Sheridan Fencing Founder and Head Coach Jason Sheridan said. “We are thrilled to expand into Queens.”

Fencing is an increasingly popular sport that develops self-confidence, physical ability, and discipline, while providing a great opportunity to make new friends. The academy uses the slogan “give your kids an edge” on its website.

Sheridan Fencing’s flagship Upper East Side location is home to many of the top fencers in the country, including World and National champions. Sheridan Academy also opened another location in White Plains.

Sheridan opened his first academy in 2007 after training in Poland with world renowned coach Zbigniew Czajkowski. He is the only American to complete the Masters program at the Academy of Physical Education in Katowice, Poland. After returning to the United States, Sheridan went on to train and develop some of the top fencers in the country, and is the first American-born coach in history to train a World Champion in sabre.

Sheridan Fencing’s unique methodology and training system have enabled them to turn beginners into some of the nation’s top athletes. For more information on Sheridan Fencing or to enquire about coaching opportunities visit their website here or call 212-831-0764.