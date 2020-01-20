FDNY finds dead body at site of Queens Village fire

FDNY personnel discovered a dead body after extinguishing a fire in Queens Village early Monday morning.

FDNY responded to a call regarding the inferno at 103-18 217th Street at approximately 3:15 a.m. on Jan. 20 and put out the fire. FDNY personnel then discovered an unidentified male

lying unconscious on the first floor. EMS arrived and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The FDNY fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire, and a medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death.