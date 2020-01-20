Longtime Long Island City resident named 2020 NAACP ‘Man of the Year’

A longtime staffer to Assemblywoman Catherine Nolan has been named the 2020 NAACP “Man of the Year.”

Edwin Cadiz, who has been a Long Island City resident for more than 45 years, was honored at the Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Freedom Luncheon, held at Riccardo’s — located at 21-01 24th Ave. in Astoria — on Saturday, Jan. 18.

An artist, educator and the former director of the Ravenswood Senior Center, Cadiz was recognized for his years of service to the community and his tireless efforts to promote the highest values of civic engagement, freedom and equality for all.

Cadiz is well known to all of the civic leaders, community organizations and elected officials in Long Island City, Astoria, Woodside and Sunnyside, and he currently serves on Community Board 1.