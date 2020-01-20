MTA announces quarterly bus service revisions slated for April

As part of its quarterly bus schedule review process, the MTA is proposing to implement bus schedule changes on 41 bus routes in April 2020. Seven of those changes are occurring on Queens lines.

The agency called for slight service increases on the Q13, Q15, Q36, Q38 and Q56 and slight decreases on the Q58, Q76 and Q88.

The changes to peak morning service on weekdays are as follows:

Increases:

Q13’s headway will go from 6.5 to 6 minutes.

Q15’s headway will go from 6 to 5.5 minutes.

Q36’s headway will go from 8 to 6 minutes.

Q56’s headway will go from 12 to 8.5 minutes.

Decreases:

Q58’s headway will go from 4.5 to 5 minutes.

Q76’s headway will go from 5 to 6 minutes.

Q88’s headway will go from 4 to 5 minutes.

The changes to midday service will change the Q38’s headway from 20 to 15 minutes.

These bus schedule revisions will be presented to the NYC Transit and Bus Committee of the MTA Board at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21.