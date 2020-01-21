Cops searching for suspect behind Woodhaven robbery

Police are searching for the crook who robbed a woman in Woodhaven on Sunday.

Authorities said that a 34-year-old woman was inside 98-27 Jamaica Ave. at 10:45 a.m. on Jan. 19 when the suspect removed her purse from her desk. The man said he had a gun and snatched two credit cards from the woman’s purse before fleeing eastbound on Jamaica Avenue toward 101st Street, police said.

No one was injured as a result of the incident.

Police released surveillance video and a photo of the suspect on Jan. 20.

