Green Space presents three nights of dance performances in Queens

Here’s the chance to spend three nights immersed in modern dance’s newest movements while not moving at all.

Green Space, a Long Island City dance incubator, will present Take Root, a monthly curated series, and Fertile Ground, a monthly showcase, this weekend.

The troupe Drastic Action will explore survival strategies, while Nicole Y. McClam will examine internalized racism during Take Root at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 24, and Saturday, Jan. 25.

Drastic Action will offer four pieces by its founder, Aviva Geismar, that explore survival strategies in a dangerous world. The artists will boil with anxiety during “Pressure/Vapor,” while they’ll teem with desire and repression during “Urge” and strain for a sense of true connection in “The Bind.” Geismar, an assistant professor at Queensborough Community College, will go solo and cope with the unexpected during “Up End.”

McClam’s “It’s All Good Hair” is a choreographed conversation between an African-American woman and her coiffure. With music from Mariah Carey and a Just for Me hair relaxer jingle, she ponders mainstream, Euro-centric beauty standards as she cares for her natural hair. Her discovery and redefinition of “good hair” mirrors a black woman’s self-discovery.

Advance tickets are $17 for both nights, but at the door they cost $20 in cash or $22 with a credit card.

Then, six emerging and established groups — Chikyu to the Moon, DeLucia-Benson Dance, Hallie Chametzky, Lyndsay Lewis & Dancers, Muliebris Dance Theatre and Mayu Shirai Dance — will take the stage during Fertile Ground on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. They’ll offer complete works, half-works and works-in-progress. Then, the audience will provide feedback and drink wine.

Tickets are $15 at the door and online.

Located at 37-24 24th St., Green Space is the brainchild of Valerie Green, a super enthusiast who took her first ballet class at age 3 and majored in dance at the University of Wisconsin˗Madison. The Ohio native moved to New York City with the Erick Hawkins Dance Co. in 1995. She formed her own troupe, Dance Entropy, in 1998, and then opened Green Space, a 1,200-square-foot studio, in 2005. Four years later, she added an adjacent, 600-square-foot dressing room and office.

There’s on-street parking. To get to Green Space via subway, take the N, W or 7 to Queensboro Plaza. Then walk north on Crescent Street to 38th Avenue, turn left, and proceed to 24th Street. Green Space is on the third floor of a red brick building that was once a silk factory.

Bottom photo: Stephen de las Heras; top photo: Leo Correa