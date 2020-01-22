Justin Bieber stops by Hi-Class Pizza in Bellerose for a gluten-free bite

A Bellerose pizzeria got an unexpected visit from Justin Bieber last weekend in the singer’s quest for gluten-free pizza.

Hi-Class Pizza owner Dominick Onesto told Page Six that the “Yummy” singer stopped by with another person on Jan. 19 and “asked if we had anything gluten-free.”

Onesto told QNS that he and his staff was unsure Bieber was doing in the Queens neighborhood, though he surmised the singer was on Jericho Turnpike “passing through” before the pitstop.

According to Onesto, one of his staff members was taking an order and realized that he was talking to Bieber. The owner said that the singer got a “plain gluten-free pie.”

“You wouldn’t expect Justin Bieber to walk through your doors on a Sunday. He was really cool,” said Onesto who added that Bieber took photos with the staff before leaving.

The singer, who is originally from Canada, posted the photo on his Instagram page and tagged @hiclasspizza in the caption. The photo has garnered over 2 million likes to date.

Back in October 2019, Bieber announced his allergy to gluten, a protein found primarily in wheat, barley and rye. Individuals with gluten intolerance often deal with uncomfortable digestive symptoms including abdominal pain and gas.

Onesto said that business has increased since the news of Bieber’s visit spread. Since Sunday, he said that patrons come in asking questions about the star’s visit.

“It’s crazy. The kids come in asking what he ordered [and] where he sat. They ask to take pictures,” Onesto said. “It was a nice ‘gift’ he gave to us.”

The pizza restaurant opened its doors in 1969 at 246-11 Jericho Tpke. and Onesto has been the owner for the past 20 years.