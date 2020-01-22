Oakland Gardens structural engineer joins team at D&B Engineers and Architects

A structural engineer from Oakland Gardens recently joined D&B Engineers and Architects, P.C., as one of the company’s eight new hires.

The Long Island-based company, which specializes in environmental engineering, science and architecture, announced its latest batch of new employees including Queens resident Michal Dzieciol and seven others from Long Island.

“The lifeblood of every engineering and architectural organization is the skills and talents of its people, and D&B is no exception to the rule. We are pleased to add the body of knowledge and expertise of our new people and welcome them to our D&B team,” said D&B President Steven A. Fangmann.

Prior to working at D&B, Dzieciol was a structural engineer for Celin Munoz Consulting Engineers in Valley Stream from 2014 to 2019. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in civil engineering from Hofstra University and graduated in 2015.

Originally called William F. Cosulich Associates, the company began under the direction of four employees whose primary focus was wastewater engineering. Two of the four original employees, Miroslav Dvirka and Nicholas Bartilucci, became partners and in 1971, renamed the firm Dvirka and Bartilucci (D&B) Consulting Engineers.

For over 50 years, the firm’s experts and its partners collaborated to develop creative and effective approaches to solving challenges, with a special emphasis on issues concerning drinking water.

In addition to Dziciol, D&B hired seven new employees in an effort to expand the team:

Frank Reilly, Wantagh: Civil engineer

Kevin Law, Port Washington: Water supply engineer

Jon Siskind, Oyster Bay: Proposal director

Logan Sooknauth, Syosset: Mechanical engineer

Shelby Forman, Greenlawn: Environmental engineer

Denisse Paez, Patchogue: Structural engineer

Charles Mabogunje, Bellport: Senior proposal coordinator

For more information, visit www.db-eng.com.