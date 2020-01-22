St. Albans man found shot to death outside of his home: cops

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found shot in his St. Albans home on Tuesday morning.

Authorities say that at 11:38 on Jan. 21, police responded to a 911 call regarding a man shot in front of a home on 118th Avenue near 189th Street. Upon their arrival, officers found 39-year-old Kevin Williams lying on the pavement with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.

EMS rushed Williams to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.