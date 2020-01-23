Crowley scores TWU Local 100 endorsement in race for Queens borough president

Former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley’s campaign for Queens borough president picked up an endorsement Wednesday from TWU Local 100, the union representing the city’s 43,000 transportation workers.

“Throughout her time in the New York City Council, Elizabeth was a steadfast supporter of organized labor and a friend to the thousands of transport workers who move New York,” Local 100 President Tony Utano said. “We are pleased to partner with her to achieve safe efficient transportation for all the residents of New York City and we value her long-standing and steadfast support for our members.”

Crowley has been an ardent supporter of the Rockaway Beach Branch reactivation plan that would connect southern Queens with the rest of the city. She is opposed to the MTA’s Queens Bus realignment draft plan.

“We are also confident that Elizabeth has the best plan to protect and create thousands of transportation jobs. Under a Crowley administration we can expect a significant expansion of rail projects, while protecting the important bus lines that connect our neighborhoods to the rest of Queens and beyond.”

Crowley said she was extremely grateful for Local 100’s support.

“Without their efforts on behalf of their over 43,000-member-strong union, New York City would be far less connected and efficient,” Crowley said. “I look forward to working with the transit workers to create and protect thousands of new jobs, build stronger connections to our neighbors, and make Queens an even better borough for working families.”

The special election to replace Melinda Katz, who left Borough Hall to take over as Queens district attorney, is scheduled for March 24. After Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer abruptly quit the race, citing family circumstances, it left seven candidates joining Crowley in the field: Councilmen Donovan Richards and Costa Constantinides, retired NYPD sergeant Anthony Miranda, former prosecutor James Quinn, businessman Dao Yin and mapmaker Danniel Maio.