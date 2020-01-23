Jackson Heights home gets $15,000 award by city’s Landmarks Preservation Commission

New York City’s Landmarks Preservation Commision (LPC) has awarded five grants to homes and nonprofits across the boroughs, including one home in Jackson Heights, through its Historic Preservation Grant Program.

The LPC’s program is meant to help low- to moderate-income homeowners and nonprofit organizations make much-needed repairs to their landmark properties. The grants range from $10,000 to $35,000 and are funded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG).

“The LPC Historic Preservation Grant Program is a great resource that enables us to support homeowners and nonprofit organizations,” Landmarks Preservation Commission Chair Sarah Carroll said. “I am thrilled that this year’s grant recipients, who represent all five boroughs, will get the funding they need to maintain their landmark buildings and bring pride of place to these communities.”

This year, LPC awarded three homeowners and two nonprofits with grants to help them restore, repair or rehabilitate the facades of their buildings and other technical assistance. In Queens, a home on 34-37 84th St. in Jackson Heights Historic District received a $15,000 grant to replace gutters at the primary facade and reconstruct front steps.

Other awardees included homes in Central Sunset Park Historic District in Brooklyn and Stapleton Heights Historic District in Staten Island, as well as the nonprofit Home for the Homeless in Longwood Historic District in the Bronx and Estonian Educational Society in Manhattan.

The Historic Preservation Grant Program was established in 1977, and has awarded more than $5 million, assisting 177 homeowners and 147 nonprofits in the city. In order to receive the grants, applicants must be located in an income-eligible census tract.

LPC also partners with elected officials and other community groups to host information sessions in eligible communities. In the part year, the agency hosted events in in the Ridgewood and Stockholm Street historic districts in Queens.

For more information, visit www.nyc.gov/landmarks, or follow the LPC on Facebook and Twitter. To learn more about LPC’s Historic Preservation Grant Program and how to apply, go to www1.nyc.gov/site/lpc/about/historic-preservation-grant-program.page