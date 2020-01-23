Richmond Hill’s 32nd Annual Phagwah Parade scheduled for March

The biggest street festival in Queens is returning to the borough in March.

While Phagwah, or Holi, will be observed on March 9, the Richmond Hill community will celebrate the holiday with a parade later in the month. The 32nd Annual Phagwah Parade in Richmond Hill will return Sunday, March 22, at 12 p.m. when parade floats will leave 133rd Street and Liberty Avenue and then proceed to Phil Rizzuto Park (formerly Smokey Oval Park), where there will be a cultural program.

The Phagwah Parade in Richmond Hill was initiated by Hindu immigrants from Guyana, India, Trinidad, Surinam, and the Caribbean. It truly reflects the cultural diversity of the country and promotes the concept of unity in the face of adversity, according to Phagwah Parade of New York Inc.

Phagwah is an ancient Hindu festival that celebrates the triumph of good over evil. It also ushers the arrival of the spring season.

Over the last 31 years, the parade has attracted large crowds from the New York Tri-State communities and beyond. Known as the biggest street festival in Queens, it has acquired a unique identity and is regarded as an important event in the city’s cultural calendar.

This year’s parade is planned by the Arya Spiritual Center and the Federation of Hindu Mandirs. Multiple sponsorship levels are available to accommodate any size budget and provide a variety of benefits, including sponsor recognition on the event website, print advertisements, collateral, event signage, social media, and parade announcements. Additionally, a VIP access opportunity is another benefit of sponsorship.

‘We are looking forward to great weather, and an even greater turnout, than in previous years,” the committee said in a statement. “The Phagwah Parade of New York Inc. is working diligently to plan a smooth and orderly parade and looks forward to your presence on Sunday, March 22.”

“The committee would like to thank the thousands of faithful supporters, our Mandirs, and the business community, that have turned out to this event for more than 30 years. Their exuberance and support for our culture are the essence of what makes this parade so special. We would also like to thank our donors, the media, the 106 and 102 precincts and other members of the NYPD, NYC Parks Dept., NYC Sanitation Dept., and Community Boards 9 and 10 for their support.”