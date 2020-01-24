Dog Man takes a bite out of crime at Queens Theatre all weekend

There’s a new caped crusader in town, and he’s ready to take on a malicious, bionic fish. Plus, he just agreed to three bonus performances since the others sold out.

TheaterWorksUSA will present “Dog Man” five times at Queens Theatre this weekend.

About 90 minutes long and recommended for ages six to 11, this show follows fifth-graders George and Harold, who have been reading and creating comics for years. They particularly like Dog Man, a character that appears in a real life, best-selling graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey. Part canine and part police officer — but all superhero — this crime-biting sensation fears nobody…and chews furniture. (Yes, he communicates via barks, whimpers and pants.)

George and Harold decide to write a musical based on their favorite character that lightly follows the plot from Pilkey’s 2017 story “Dog Man: A Tale of Two Kitties.” Gotham is teeming with villains, such as Petey, the world’s most evil cat who has just cloned himself. Then there’s Flippy, the aforementioned cyborg fish and her army of Beasty Buildings.

Plus, it’s almost lunch time.

Ticket prices run from $13 to $15. Showtimes are Saturday, Jan. 25, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 26, at 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. (ASL Interpretation will be available for the performance on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. It will also be presented in a relaxed sensory-friendly environment with audio description.)

The book and lyrics for “Dog Man” are by Kevin Del Aguila, who won two Emmy Awards as the writer of the PBS show “Peg + Cat.” The music is by Brad Alexander, who is also the lead composer for “Clifford the Big Read Dog,” a collaboration between Scholastic, Amazon and PBS Kids.

Founded in 1962, TheaterWorksUSA presents educational shows for family audiences, especially in under-served communities. The nonprofit has produced more than 130 original plays over the years. Currently, it’s touring the United States and Canada with “Dog Man” and such works as “Pete the Cat,” “Click, Clack, Moo” and “Charlotte’s Web.”

Queens Theatre is located at 14 United Nations Ave. S. inside Flushing Meadows Corona Park. There’s free parking and a free van shuttles patrons to and from the Mets-Willets Point station on the 7 line.

Images: Queens Theatre