Sister of late NYPD deputy chief donates $10,000 to Bayside hospital in his honor

The sister of the late NYPD Deputy Chief Steven J. Silks recently donated to a Bayside hospital in his honor.

During the NYPD’s annual holiday visit to St. Mary’s Hospital last December, Cindy Dumais presented a $10,000 check in support of the hospital’s vital services. During his life, Silks enjoyed spending time with the children at the holiday event and would often visit St. Mary’s to spread “joy and compassion.”

“We are very grateful for the generous donation made by Cindy Dumais and her family on behalf of Policy Deputy Chief Steven Silks,” said Sean Lally, vice president of development, strategic planning and external affairs. “Officer Silks was beloved among the staff and children here at St. Mary’s and we miss his cheerful and warm spirit. These funds will directly benefit the children and care programs that he supported and cherished.”

A month before his mandatory retirement, Silks died in June 2019 from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His 39-year career with the NYPD began in 1980 and he was promoted to deputy chief in December 2006. As deputy chief, he was the executive officer of Patrol Borough Queens North.

“He was a dedicated lifelong public servant, an avid outdoorsman, a marathoner, a mountain climber and most importantly, he was a friend,” said former Police Commissioner James O’Neill back in December.

Others like 112th Precinct Community Council President Heidi Harrison Chain remembered Silk as “A charming and very intelligent man who loved the NYPD.”

The $10,000 will go toward important programs and services at St. Mary’s, the only provider of pediatric long-term and rehabilitative care in the region since 1870. Hospital staff and patients grew familiar with Silks through his regular visits, which strengthened the ties between St. Mary’s and the NYPD.