Three dead in Queens after wrong-way crash on Grand Central Parkway

Two men and a woman died in a head-on, two-car collision on the Grand Central Parkway in Queens early Saturday morning.

The crash was apparently caused by a vehicle traveling the wrong way on the parkway’s westbound lanes, according to authorities.

Citing preliminary information, police sources confirmed that two sedans collided at about 6 a.m. on Jan. 25 near Exit 24 (Little Neck Parkway) on the Douglaston/Glen Oaks border.

First responders found two men in one of the vehicles which, according to WABC and NBC New York, was traveling the wrong way. Paramedics rushed them to local hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

Two other victims, a man and woman, were found severely injured in the other vehicle. Both were taken to local hospitals; the woman was pronounced dead upon arrival, while the man was listed in critical condition.

All of the victims appear to be in their 20s and 30s, police sources said. The identities of the deceased have been withheld, pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

The city’s Emergency Management office reported that police closed all of the Grand Central Parkway’s westbound lanes at Little Neck Parkway, along with two eastbound lanes near the crash site.