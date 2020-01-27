Driver crashes car into Little Neck funeral home: FDNY

Photo via Citizen App

A driver crashed their car into a Little Neck funeral home over the weekend, causing a fire and two minor injuries.

Around 8:20 p.m., on Sunday, Jan. 26, a driver ran their car into Doyle B. Shaffer Funeral Home, located at 45-09 Little Neck Pkwy., according to the FDNY. The crash started a fire that spread to into the funeral home, authorities say.

The blaze was upgraded to an all hands fire, which was brought under control less than an hour later around 9 p.m., according to the FDNY.

One firefighter and one civilian sustained minor injuries as a result of the incident. Both were transported to North Shore University Hospital.

No arrests were made following the crash, according to the NYPD.

QNS reached out to Doyle B. Shaffer Funeral Home and is awaiting response.

