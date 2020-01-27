Latin Women in Action to host a Queens borough president candidate forum in Corona

Latin Women in Action, Inc., a comprehensive community-based social service agency, will host a forum for the Queens Borough President candidates on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

The event will be held at the Canaan Baptist Church, located on 39-08 104 St. in Corona, from 7 to 8 p.m. to inform the community about the role the Queens borough president plays and what each candidates’ platforms are.

The forum will be for both English and Spanish speakers, with the main theme being what the candidates can do for the Hispanic and Latinx community.

The current candidates for Queens borough president are Councilmen Costa Constantinides and Donovan Richards, former Councilwoman Elizabeth Crowley, former NYPD officer Anthony Miranda, former Assistant District Attorney James Quinn, Everly Brown, Daniel Maio and Dao Yin. As of Monday, Constantinides, Miranda, Brown and Crowley confirmed their attendance.

The special election for the new Queens borough president is set for Tuesday, March 24. Whoever wins will fill the seat until the end of the year.

For more information, call 718-478-2972.