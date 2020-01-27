Long Island Press: The region’s premier monthly news and lifestyle publication

The Queens Courier’s sister publication the Long Island Press is the region’s premier monthly news and lifestyle publication covering Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The paper, which is quickly approaching the bicentennial of its founding, debuted in January 1821 as the Long Island Farmer, changing its name to the Long Island Press a century later. The daily version of the newspaper went out of print in 1977, but since it relaunched as a weekly in 2003, the paper has earned hundreds of honors from local, New York State, and national journalism organizations for its editorial excellence.

Recent examples of its award-winning news, business, health, and entertainment coverage includes stories on local corruption causing unusually high turnover in elected offices, updates on the Long Island Serial Killer case, a deep dive into the local roots of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream, features profiling dairy farmers, craft brewers, and downtown Patchogue’s resurgence, a look at why waking up earlier is healthier, as well as an unprecedented report card grading nearly 200 localities responsiveness to public records requests that sparked government transparency reforms.

The Press is now owned by Bayside-based Schneps Media, one of the largest local news chains in New York State with more than 70 newspapers and websites across LI, New York City, and Westchester. Besides the Courier, sister publications include amNew York Metro, The Brooklyn Paper, The Bronx Times, and many more.

While the Press’ print edition is monthly, its website has daily updates on LI’s biggest news and entertainment happenings. Among its many offerings are regular roundups of upcoming local events, new restaurant openings, and in-depth guides to must-visit area downtowns. It also regularly hosts events such as its upcoming 17th annual Long Island Press Power List honoring the region’s top movers and shakers. That’s in addition to it being the birthplace of the Bethpage Best of Long Island program, which is the biggest contest of its kind.

