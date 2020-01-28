Here are nine places in Queens where you can watch the Big Game this weekend

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

It’s almost time for wings, beer and the culmination of a year’s worth of hard work, team pride and tears as the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers take the field Sunday, Feb. 2, for Super Bowl LIV.

There are plenty of places around the borough where Queens fans can take in all the action. Here are a few places to catch the game on the big screen:

Bar 43 – 4306 43rd St., Sunnyside

Come down and watch the game with an optional four-hour open bar for $100 from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. and 25 HD screens as the two teams face off. Management expects a full house and requests people arrive before kick-off at 6:30 p.m.

Austin’s Ale House – 82-70 Austin St., Kew Gardens

Celebrate Super Bowl LIV with craft beer, cocktails and a halftime buffet for $60. If wings sound good, pick up 100 for $95 or 50 for $55.

Hangar 11 Burgers & Brews – 119-11 Metropolitan Ave., Kew Gardens

Music, beer, food and the game can all be found at Hanger 11 Burgers & Brews. Doors at 5:30 p.m. with an open bar for $60 (tax and tip not included) running from 6 to 10 p.m.

Sweet Spot Sporting Lounge & Restaurant – 22-72 31st St., Astoria

Come snag a sweet spot to watch the game with drink and bottle specials. Call 777-7475 to get a sweet spot reserved.

The Last Word – 31-30 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria

Come get the last word in while you watch the game and enjoy an open bar from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. with beer, wine, cocktails and small bites.

Glenpatricks Pub – 53-73 65 Pl., Maspeth

Enjoy an open bar from kickoff to the end of the game with drinks, wine and beer for $40 along with free food.

Central Lounge Super Bowl Party 2020 – 20-30 Steinway St., Astoria

Come see the teams match up with a variety of bottles with a $25 admission for men and $10 for women and a variety of drink packages. Packages include a two-hour “top shelf” open bar and free food from 5 to 7 p.m. for $99, a “kick off” two premium bottle package for “$600 all in,” a “first down” three premium bottle package for “$900 all in” and a “touch-down” package of two 1942 bottles for “$1,000 all in.”

Peggy Dempsey’s – 64-14 Flushing Ave., Maspeth

Come enjoy 35 cent wings all day along with buckets of domestic beers for less than $20 or $2 jello-shots. If that’s not enough to fill up, catch the two-for-one dinner special and get an entree, two sides and a house or caesar salad for $24.

Tropix Bar & Lounge – 9532 Queens Blvd., Rego Park

Watch the game go down with bottle and wings packages, “the best wings in Queens,” with 28 flavors and 40 percent off during happy hour from noon until 5:30 p.m. and buy-three-get-one-free shots as a Super Bowl special. There also will be a raffle with prizes including a 50-inch smart television.

Editor’s note: The preceding is for informational purposes only; the locations were chosen at random by the author.