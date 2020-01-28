NYPD recognizes Jamaica Hospital’s Trauma Department for its service to the community

The NYPD Patrol Borough Queens South recognized the men and women of the Trauma Department at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center on Monday, Jan. 27, for its many years of service to the community and NYPD.

A plaque of appreciation was presented to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, located at 8900 Van Wyck Expressway, at a special awards ceremony. The event is the culmination of a relationship that has grown over the years between the NYPD and the hospital relying on each other for support.

“It’s not only our great privilege to take care of police officers who become our patients, but to also care for patients that are also victims of crimes and we frequently interact with the police department here in providing care for those patients,” said Dr. Katherine McKenzie, medical director of the Trauma Department at Jamaica Hospital. “We look forward to continuing to work with them and this close relationship that we have, and continuing to provide the best care for patients in Queens.”

A first responder is defined as someone designated or trained to respond to an emergency. While many individuals fit this description, some of the most vital to the community are the brave men and women of the New York City Police Department.

The officers of the NYPD’s Patrol Borough Queens South respond to thousands of calls each day that often involve situations that require emergency medical care of Jamaica Hospital Medical Center’s Trauma Department. For example, in October 2014, Police Officer Kenneth Healey was attacked by an ax-wielding man in downtown Jamaica. Healey sustained severe head trauma and was treated by the hospital’s trauma team.

“I can tell you from working a few blocks down every single day, myself and my officers, we spend a large amount of our day in Jamaica Hospital, whether it’s dealing with victims of crimes or dealing with cops that are injured,” said NYPD 102 Precinct Deputy Inspector and Commanding Officer, Courtney Nilan. “I consider the Jamaica Hospital staff a part of my precinct as well because we work hand in hand with them — from the security guards to the nurses to the administration. We’ve always had a great working relationship. As much as we help them, they help us.”

Last year, Jamaica Hospital honored the NYPD as well as other first responders in Queens at the hospital’s annual fundraiser, the Rainbow Ball, exemplifying the NYPD’s and Jamaica Hospital’s partnership as well as their commitment to the Queens community.

“I’ve been at Jamaica Hospital now for 44 years and throughout that entire time the collaboration we’ve been doing with the police department is just second to none,” said Bruce Flanz, president and CEO of Jamaica Hospital. “Everybody, our entire team is privileged to serve you and what you do every day to keep us all safe is just amazing and words cannot adequately thank you and your team. If we can ever in some way help you, it will truly be an honor.”

Assistant Chief and new Commanding Officer of NYPD Patrol Borough Queens South Ruben Beltran said, “I look forward to the challenge of reducing crime and developing great relationships, finding ways that we can help you serve the community and working together.”