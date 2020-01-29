Man rapes woman in Jamaica alleyway: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man wanted in connection with a rape in Jamaica earlier this month.

According to the police, on Jan. 18, around 4 a.m., a 27-year-old woman was walking down Jamaica Avenue when a man walking ahead of her stopped in front of 163-18 Jamaica Ave. The woman continued to walk and attempted to pass him but the man reached out, forcibly grabbed the woman and dragged her into a nearby alleyway where he raped her, according to authorities.

The woman sustained injuries to her head, body, arms and legs and was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospital/ Queens, according to the NYPD.

The man is described as being 25 to 35 years old and is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was last seen wearing black sneakers, a dark-colored ski cap, a tan vest, blue jeans and a black sweater.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.