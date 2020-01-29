The divas return to Sunnyside for two weeks of music, dance and comedy

It’s the triumphant return of the flirtatious sexpot, the perfectionist performer and the glamour queen.

Thalía Spanish Theatre will present “The Divas Are Back” seven times in Sunnyside from Friday, Jan. 31, until Friday, Feb. 14.

Performed in English with Spanish songs, this show is basically a comedy, but it’s heavy on music and dance. It looks at what it takes to be a diva while honoring four legendary songstresses in the only appropriate way: with passion…and a lot of makeup.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. Shows are on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

“The Divas Are Back” also proves the old adage that “it takes one to imitate one.” This one-woman play was written by Inma Heredia, a Spanish actress, comedian, dancer, master of ceremonies, voiceover artist and general life enthusiast. At different times, she will portray Sara Montiel, Lola Flores, Rocío Jurado and Charo. All four were born in Spain, and they all enjoyed international success, but for different reasons.

Montiel (1928-2013) was one of the first femme fatales. With her silky, suggestive voice, she could seduce an entire room with only one song. Of course, she also loved jewelry and suggestive outfits, while frequently changing her hairstyle and fingernails.

Jurado (1946-2006) gained international fame doing flamencos, romantic ballads and the copla andaluza, a kind of musical poetry filled with love, heartbreak, jealousy and tragedy. Much more sedate than Montiel, Jurado was most often seen in elegant night dresses and Flamenco outfits with ruffles down to her ankles and a shawl over her shoulders. No tiara for her; she preferred to put her hair in a bun with a flower for decoration.

Flores (1923-1995) was a creative genius. Temperamental, genuine and overwhelming, she had a cult-like following.

Born in 1951 and still active today, Charo is one of the world’s first one-name stars. (Her real name is María del Rosario Mercedes Pilar Martínez Molina Baeza.) She is a master of the flamenco guitar who sings, dances and uses her accent and lack of fluency in English to increase the humor in her jokes. She’s best known for the catch-phrase “cuchi-cuchi.”

Located at 41-01 Greenpoint Ave., Thalía Spanish Theatre seats about 100 people. It’s the borough’s only bilingual Latino venue.

Images: Thalía Spanish Theatre