Woman wanted for questioning in connection with Sunnyside bicycle theft: NYPD

It’s not quite the Italian neorealist drama “The Bicycle Thief” (1948), but the NYPD is looking for a woman who allegedly stole a bike in Sunnyside last month.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, around 8:30 p.m., an unidentified woman took a bicycle from a residential building around 50th Street and 39th Avenue, according to authorities. The bike, which belonged to a 42-year-old man, is reportedly worth about $700, cops say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this female is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

