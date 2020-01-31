Astoria convenience store sells winning lottery ticket worth more than $50K

An Astoria convenience store sold a top-prize winning Take-5 ticket on Jan. 30, worth nearly $60,000.

The ticket, purchased at the Stop-N-Go — located 22-55 31st St. in Astoria — is worth $58,206.50 and has yet to be claimed, according to a spokesperson for the New York State Gaming Commission.

The winner has up to a year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

The owner of the Stop-N-Go, Soni Shah, said that there have been several big winners who have purchased lottery tickets at her shop in the three years she’s owned it.

Shah, who owns the Stop-N-Go with her husband, was unaware that the winning ticket had been sold this month.

The Take-5 winning numbers, drawn from numbers one to 39, are televised every day at 11:21 p.m.