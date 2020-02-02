Car driver fatally strikes pedestrian while moving in reverse in Jackson Heights: NYPD

The NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is investigating a motor vehicle collision that claimed the life of a pedestrian in Jackson Heights on Saturday.

Police received a call regarding the collision near 30th Avenue and 69th Street just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 1 and, upon arriving at the scene, officers determined that the driver of a grey Honda had been attempting to back up when the vehicle struck a 57-year-old man in front of 30-23 69th St., according to authorities.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst with severe body trauma, where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s name is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made and an investigation by the NYPD Collision Investigation Squad is ongoing.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.