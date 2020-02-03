Queens County Farm offers a weekend of ‘Foraging, Fibers & Food’ for kids in Floral Park

The Queens County Farm Museum is offering kids the opportunity to “create, imagine and explore” during a fun-filled long weekend.

From Feb. 19 to 21, kids can participate in Junior Makers Staycation: Foraging, Fibers & Food, which incorporates science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning objectives. The three-day program runs each day from noon to 3 p.m. for kids ages 2 to 12.

“Junior Makers” will get the opportunity to churn fresh butter, create pieces from natural materials, learn to spin sheep’s wool into yarn and even get the chance to play with their food. Each day of the program offers a unique schedule, which includes a farm-wide scavenger hunt (foraging), connecting to the farm’s natural resources (fibers) and creating fruit and vegetable sculptures (food).

Kids and their families can also meet and feed the farm’s menagerie of alpacas, sheep, goats and steer. Afterward, visitors can stop by the farm store and purchase games, toys and unique Queens-made items like Queens Farm herbal teas and woven scarves and yarn from the farm’s flock of heritage Cotswold sheep.

Parents can sign their kids up for one day or all three. Advance tickets for Foraging, Fibers & Food are $10 at queensfarm.org and adults are free with a participating child ages 2 and up. Those interested can also purchase door tickets for $15 each.

Group visits require advance registration and group admission fees apply.

The event takes place at the Queens County Farm Museum at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. in Floral Park. There is neighborhood parking for those traveling via car and bicycle racks are available on site. The venue’s grounds are ADA accessible.

For more information, visit queensfarm.org or call 718-347-3276.