FDNY investigating cause of two-alarm fire in Woodside home that left one dead

FDNY is investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire in Woodside that left one person dead on Tuesday.

The blaze ignited on the second floor of 39-30 56th St., a three-story building, around 3:30 p.m., according to FDNY spokesman Jim Long. The FDNY sent 25 units consisting of 106 fire and EMS personnel to quench the fire, which extended to the adjacent building.

The victim was transported to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead. Eight firefighters and one civilian sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to Long.

The cause of the fire was not known as of 6 p.m. Tuesday and will remain under investigation by the FDNY Fire Marshal.

Additional reporting by Benjamin Mandile.

Updated at 6:45 p.m.