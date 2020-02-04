Trio breaks into Whitestone home and steals more than $2,000 worth of jewelry: NYPD

The NYPD is searching for three people wanted for questioning in connection with home burglary in Whitestone last month.

According to the police, on Tuesday, Jan. 21, around 7 p.m., the three thieves broke into a home near 154th Street and 25th Avenue while the residents were out.

The individuals grabbed $2,400 worth of jewelry and fled in an unknown direction, cops say.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.