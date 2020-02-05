Queens beats out rest of city with over 100,000 homes sold in past decade: Report

BY MADDISON FERRIS

For the past 10 years, Queens – and Flushing in particular – has been home to the hottest housing market in the city, according to a new report.

While the borough as a whole boasted a large number of home sales, Flushing led the charge, according to the report from Property Club. In the past 10 years, a total of 11,623 homes changed hands in the booming neighborhood.

In total, 108,801 homes were sold in Queens from 2010 to 2019, which amounted to over $64 billion in sales volume.

Queens had 22 neighborhoods on Property Club’s list of the 50 neighborhoods with the highest number of housing sales over the past decade.

Flushing’s home sales blew those of other Queens neighborhoods out of the water. Ozone Park and Jamaica ranked second and third in Queens and yet sold fewer homes combined when compared to Flushing.

In comparison to Manhattan, Queens offered much more practical housing opportunities for individuals and families alike. Manhattan sold some 40,000 fewer homes but left the decade with over $152 billion in sales volume.

Brooklyn ranked second in the city with about 95,000 home sales from 2010 to 2019 and also ranked second in sales volume, generating a little over $80 billion in sales.