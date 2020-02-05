Queens parents can register their kids for W.O.R.K.S Little League starting Feb. 7

BY MADDISON FARRIS

W.O.R.K.S Little League has officially announced the registration dates for the upcoming spring season.

Since 1958, W.O.R.K.S Little League has been finding joy in teaching the kids of Queens how to swing a bat. In 2002, they merged with Ozone Wakefield Little League, and now serve Woodhaven, Ozone Park, Richmond Hill, Kew Gardens and South Ozone Park.

W.O.R.K.S Little Leagues aims to do more than simply teach your child how to play T-ball, baseball, or softball; the league wants to teach kids about character, good citizenship and teamwork, all while playing the game with good sportsmanship.

Queens parents can register their children, ages 4 through 15, at 84-01 Jamaica Ave., Suite 975, in Woodhaven on the following dates:

Friday, Feb. 7, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 13, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Friday Feb. 21, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

The registration fee for all divisions is $100, while the challenger division is $75 per family. Those interested in registering are asked to bring proof of their child’s age, such as a birth certificate or passport, and proof of residence, such as a cable or utility bill. Registration is cash only, but checks and money orders are accepted. For more information or online registration, please visit www.workslittleleague.org/workslittleleague

Are you a retired baseball player? Did you play in high school? Do you know the game pretty well? W.O.R.K.S Little Leagues is always looking for volunteers and coaches. If you are interested, email workslittleleague@gmail.com