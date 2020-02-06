Brute smashes chair over a man’s head at an Astoria bar: NYPD

The NYPD is looking for a man who smashed a metal chair over another person’s head inside of a bar in Astoria last month.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was inside Twist and Smash Bar – located at 34-02 Steinway St. – when an unidentified individual approached him from behind and hit him over the head with a metal chair, around 3 a.m., on Jan. 1.

The victim fell to the ground and sustained a cut to the back of the head during the attack, police say.

The individual fled on foot in an unknown direction.

Police say the suspect is in his 20’s and is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing black sneakers, a white shirt underneath a camouflage jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.