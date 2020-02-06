Food Bazaar in Long Island City sells $2 million Powerball winner

Queens is playing it’s hand at the lottery this week and coming up big. For the third time in seven days, a major lottery winner has been announced in the borough.

A $2 million second-prize Powerball ticket was purchased on Feb. 5, at the Food Bazaar located at 42-02 Northern Blvd., Long Island City. The ticket, which is yet to be claimed according to the New York State Gaming Commission, guarantees at least $1 million to the person who purchased it.

Food Bazaar did not respond to request for comment.

This lottery win is the third major win in Queens in a week.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, a winning Take-5 ticket worth nearly $60,000 was sold at a Stop-N-Go convenience store in Astoria. A few days later, on Feb. 1, a winning Take-5 ticket worth over $64,000 was sold by Flor Azteca Deli & Grocery, located at 48-12 104th St., Corona.