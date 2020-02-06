Fresh Meadows Camera Club celebrates 70th anniversary with photograph exhibition at Glen Oaks Public Library

The Fresh Meadows Camera Club is celebrating its 70-plus anniversary this year with a retrospective exhibition of photographs at the Glen Oaks Branch of the Queens Borough Public Library.

Guests are welcomed to view the exhibition of 30 photographs taken by club members currently on display until Feb. 29 at Glen Oaks Library located at 256-05 Union Tpke.

“We have some members that travel and there are photographs from other countries, cities, and most of it is also local scenery in Queens, and from Long Island and New York state,” said Joe Kramer, president of the Fresh Meadows Camera Club.

The club member’s photographs have also been featured at various venues across the borough, according to Kramer. Whether they’re beginners, advanced amateurs, or professionals, the members meet every Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the club house, located 69-40 C 186th Ln.

Established in 1949, the Fresh Meadows Camera Club with about 35 to 40 members, promotes passion and knowledge of photography with fellow shutterbugs, to compete in the club, and to have fun. The club is a member of the Photographic Federation of Long Island (PFLI), a voluntary nonprofit organization of camera clubs from Nassau and Suffolk counties and the five boroughs of New York City.

“The Fresh Meadows Camera Club offers its members the opportunity to learn all aspects of photography including photoshop, matting, framing, field trips and monthly competitions,” Kramer said.

It is the only clubhouse that maintains a full-time facility, including color and black-and-white darkrooms, and full facilities for mounting and matting images, according to Kramer. All of the equipment and facilities are available to members 24/7. The club’s critiques and competitions are held in a gallery-style setting in the meeting room, in an atmosphere that encourages sharing of ideas and techniques in a non-competitive environment.

Members can attend regular scheduled classes in Photoshop and all aspects of digital photography, as well as darkroom instruction. The Photoshop class is taught with a digital projector on a large screen by various experienced teachers and photographers in the club, as well as outside guest lecturers.

“Our goal is to teach, learn and share photographic ideas and techniques, whether we are beginners, advanced amateurs or professionals. All are welcome. The public is invited at no charge to any of the club meetings,” Kramer said.

For further information about the Fresh Meadows Camera Club, visit www.freshmeadowscameraclub.org