Man strikes discount store worker in the face with an ice scraper: NYPD

Police are searching for the man who assaulted a discount store worker last month in Pomonok.

Police say the 43-year-old victim was working inside of KG Discount Store — located at 71-55 Kissena Blvd. — just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 8 when the attacker struck him with an ice scraper, causing a laceration to his face. The attacker fled in an unknown direction, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Queens, where he was treated for his injuries.

Police released surveillance video of the suspect on Feb. 7.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this person is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.