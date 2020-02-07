Queensboro UNICO awards scholarships to five local high school students

BY MADDISON FARRIS

Queensboro UNICO awarded five students with the “American Italian Achievement Award” scholarships on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in Rego Park.

The Queens chapter of UNICO — an association for Italian Americans — works hard for their community and is always looking for ways to serve the public. One of the ways the group serves the community is by providing scholarships for students that are pursuing an interest in Italian American studies.

Students were asked to write an essay about how the struggles of being an Italian American have affected their lives. Approximately 20 students applied, and five were awarded the scholarship, which ranges from $1,000 to $3,000.

The winners — high school students Lorenzo LaRosa, Francesco DiMarco, Luca Mistretta, Joseph LaBarbera and Victor Colona — shared stories about the bravery of ancestors, grandfathers, grandmothers, fathers, mothers and friends. The stories were then related to how their predecessor’s actions affected them and encouraged them to believe that with hard work and determination, nothing is impossible.

The evening was lea by Queensboro UNICO President Gaspare Mistretta. Vice President of UNICO and Chairman of the event, Anthony D’Angelo, said the event is something the organization always looks forward to.

UNICO strives to bring out the best in the younger generations, which they hope will pass the torch and keep the group’s traditions alive.