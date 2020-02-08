Foursome assaults man in an attempted robbery inside of the Jamaica–Van Wyck subway station: NYPD

Police are searching for the four suspects who assaulted a straphanger in an attempted robbery inside the Jamaica–Van Wyck subway station on Feb. 5.

Authorities say that the group approached a 21-year-old man who was sitting on the E/F Manhattan bound platform and using his cellphone at 1 p.m. Police say the man felt something strike him in the neck and approached the individual he thought was responsible.

When the victim approached the individual, he was jumped by an additional three people who punched and kicked him before attempting to nab his backpack and wallet, according to authorities. The foursome failed in doing so and fled in an unknown location.

The victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects on Feb. 7.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential