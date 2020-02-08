Man stabs his girlfriend to death in their Corona home: NYPD

Police have a man in custody who they believe stabbed his girlfriend to death in their Corona home early Saturday morning.

Police responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress inside 58-27 Van Cleef St. at 4:15 a.m. on Feb. 8. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a 30-year-old woman with multiple stab wounds to her body, according to authorities. EMS arrived and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

Police recovered a knife at the scene and, while canvassing the area, responding officers apprehended a 30-year-old man and took him into custody. Law enforcement sources say that the man and the victim were boyfriend and girlfriend and lived together at the site of the stabbing.

The man is expected to be charged Saturday, police said.